Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Receives C$0.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFW shares. Cormark downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of CFW stock remained flat at $C$0.16 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 160,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The company has a market cap of $22.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.44.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$91.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

