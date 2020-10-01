Cacti Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $63.60. 10,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,831. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

