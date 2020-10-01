Cacti Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.0% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BK traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. 23,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,117. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.