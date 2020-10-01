Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,128. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.93. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.94.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.