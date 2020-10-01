Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.64. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 667.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

