Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.