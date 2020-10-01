Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50. Brookfield Property REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Property REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

