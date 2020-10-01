Brokerages Set Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $30.66 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $529.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 861,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 808,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 76,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

