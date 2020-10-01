Brokerages Set Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) PT at $18.75

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UVSP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 168.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. Analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.