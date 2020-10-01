Brokerages Set State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $75.44

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.44.
A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.
In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
STT stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
