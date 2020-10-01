Brokerages Set State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $75.44

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,253 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in State Street by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 78,501 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

