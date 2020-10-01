Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) PT at $12.60

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.75.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $128,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

