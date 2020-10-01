Brokerages Set Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) PT at $31.59

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.59.

PING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of PING traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.38. 4,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,708. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -445.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 206,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 781,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 408,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

