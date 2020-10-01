Brokerages Set Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Matson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,293,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,861,000 after acquiring an additional 304,346 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Matson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,451,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matson by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,565,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Matson by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 598,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 297,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MATX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,295. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.21. Matson has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Matson will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

