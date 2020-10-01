Brokerages Set HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) PT at $9.75

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

HONE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $8.07 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $471.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

