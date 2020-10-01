Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) PT at $26.89

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.89.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 54.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 10.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $5,499,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.
Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
