Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Price Target at $14.17

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.08. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 720,798 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 29.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 878.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

