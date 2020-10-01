Brokerages Set DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) PT at $159.69

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.13.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,612 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,444. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 81.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 312.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

