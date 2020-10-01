Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $39.38

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

CYTK opened at $21.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.46. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,691 shares of company stock worth $2,852,974. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,143,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

