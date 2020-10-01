Brokerages Set Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Price Target at $82.56

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Knight Equity started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.54. 5,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 55.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 519,618 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at about $32,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 70.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,958 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Black Knight by 386.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Knight by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,332,000 after acquiring an additional 282,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

