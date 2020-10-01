Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.10. 1,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,592. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $183.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,246.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

