Britvic Plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic Plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

BTVCF opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Britvic has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

