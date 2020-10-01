BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BR Malls Participacoes stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. BR Malls Participacoes has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About BR Malls Participacoes

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

