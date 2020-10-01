BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BR Malls Participacoes stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. BR Malls Participacoes has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About BR Malls Participacoes
