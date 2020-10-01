BofA Securities Downgrades Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) to Underperform

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.50. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.
HST opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614,347 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,986,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
