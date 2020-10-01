BofA Securities Downgrades Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) to Underperform

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.50. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

HST opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614,347 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,986,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

