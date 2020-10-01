Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $184.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.19.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $165.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $382.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 471.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.