Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.36

Bluerock Diamonds PLC (LON:BRD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and traded as high as $55.55. Bluerock Diamonds shares last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 3,240 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.12.

About Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Reading, the United Kingdom.

