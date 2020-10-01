Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKEP opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

