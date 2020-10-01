Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $132.35

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.35 and traded as high as $136.50. Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 322,959 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $509.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.95. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

