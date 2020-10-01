Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE MQY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,992. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.
About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
