Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,992. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 84,912 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

