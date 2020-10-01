BitTube Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $7,040.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.01002064 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 286,091,676 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

