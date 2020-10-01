Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $3.26 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.26 billion and $674.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $175.89 or 0.01614513 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00259326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00181483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,531,090 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinBene, BX Thailand, MBAex, YoBit, Huobi, Hotbit, Bithumb, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, Korbit, Gate.io, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, CoinZest, FCoin, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Bitbns, BigONE, Bitfinex, OKEx, Kucoin, Coinbit, WazirX, Cobinhood, Binance, IDAX, Bitkub, Coinsquare, DragonEX, Bitrue, Bibox and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

