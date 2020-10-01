BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.30.

BNGO opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $90.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.67. BioNano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. Research analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

