BidaskClub Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to “Hold”

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDAY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of -115.04 and a beta of 1.56. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average of $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,613 shares of company stock worth $78,926,696 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

