BidaskClub Upgrades Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Hold

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Covetrus stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.72. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,381. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

