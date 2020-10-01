BidaskClub Downgrades Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to Sell

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $665.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $280,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,859 shares of company stock worth $2,095,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 426,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 338,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,818,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

