BidaskClub Downgrades Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) to Sell

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 20.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.06. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,714,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.