BidaskClub Downgrades Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Sell

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $523.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.96. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,982,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 682,601 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 547,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,267,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 119.8% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

