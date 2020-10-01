Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

