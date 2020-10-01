Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of NFC opened at GBX 508 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 443.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.65 million and a P/E ratio of 192.40. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 199.50 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

In related news, insider Tim Dyson sold 74,404 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £271,574.60 ($354,860.32).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

