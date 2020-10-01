Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

