Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,961 shares of company stock worth $39,057,352. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

