Belen Romana Garcia Buys 2,324 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,786.08 ($8,867.22).

LON AV opened at GBX 285.70 ($3.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.25. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

AV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 349 ($4.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 477 ($6.23) price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 371.42 ($4.85).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

