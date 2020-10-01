Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76, RTT News reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79.
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
