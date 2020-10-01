Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76, RTT News reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

