BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Short Interest Update

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BBAVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS BBAVY opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

