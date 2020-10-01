Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.78. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,454. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.88.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.