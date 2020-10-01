Bath Savings Trust Co Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Planning Group increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 3,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,404,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $489,238,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $212.70. The stock had a trading volume of 237,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,901,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,591.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.