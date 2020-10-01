Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 745 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $702.90. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,102. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $684.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.74.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.