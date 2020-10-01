Barratt Developments Plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments Plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

BTDPF opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.