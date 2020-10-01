Barclays Upgrades TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) to Overweight

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

