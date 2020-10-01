Barclays Upgrades TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) to Overweight

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

