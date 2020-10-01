Barclays Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $120.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,609. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.