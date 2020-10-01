Barclays Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $245.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.08.

Accenture stock opened at $225.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 805.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 280.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 153,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

